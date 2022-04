Vincent C. Jirgens

VINCENT C. JIRGENS. Best friend and loving husband of Suzy (nee Zehnder); devoted and dearest father of Joshua and Zachary; also father of Carol Pine (Richard) and the late Timothy; grand-father of four; brother of Carolyn Fisher (Don); loving curmudgeon uncle to many beautiful nieces... Read More

