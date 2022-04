Joyce E. Leonard

Joyce Ethel Leonard, 86, entered eternal rest on Monday (May 14, 2018), at the Oswego Hospital. All services will be private. Joyce was born the daughter of the late Calvin and Bertha Leary on Wednesday (January 13, 1932) in Lyons, N.Y. She spent her life in the Lyons area...

