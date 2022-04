Cynthia Lowe

Cynthia Sue Lowe passed away on December 29, 2012. She was born on February 4, 1961, in Kokomo, to Edward Frank and Barbara Joan (Haley) Lowe. She graduated from Maconaquah High School in 1980. She worked at K-Mart, Ideal Door Company, and also did telemarketing. She is survived... Read More

