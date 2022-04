Michael "Mike" Medved

Michael “Mike” Medved, age 34, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on January 1, 2020. He was born February 4, 1985 in Euclid, OH. Mike was a wonderful guy. He was a 2003 graduate of Madison High school and he worked for many years for Sam’s Club and Walmart. He enjoyed all sports... Read More

