Erin Bentivegna

Bentivegna, Erin Erin Bentivegna went to heaven on Monday, January the 30th at her home in Mahopac NY after a 14 year battle with cancer surrounded by her brother Jonathan and her parents Margaret and Joe; she was 18 years old. She was born in NYU in New York City and lived in Yonkers... Read More

Joseph J Smith Funeral Home Inc