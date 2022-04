Kathleen Elder

Kathleen Elder PLEASANTVILLE: Kathleen Suzanne Elder, age 62, of Pleasantville, passed from this life and went home to be with the Lord and her eternal family on Sunday, July 24th 2016. Kathy was born on April 9, 1954 to the late Henry and Iola (Freeman) Wise and was the beloved wife... Read More

