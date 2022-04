JAMES FINK

James Kenneth Fink On October 30, 2019, James Kenneth Fink of Ocean City, Maryland passed away peacefully in his sleep at Compass Regional Hospice. He was 83. He was born on November 1, 1935 in Manheim, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Manheim Central High School. He served... Read More

