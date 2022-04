Becky Wadkins

MANILA - Becky Diana Wadkins, 50, of Manila, passed from this life Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Caruthersville, Mo., at the home of her daughter. Born in Little Rock and raised in Manila, she was the daughter of the late Alvie Jerry and Mary Carolyn Stout Wadkins and was a 1990 graduate... Read More

Howard Funeral Service - Manila