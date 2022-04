Carole Rae Nigh

Carole Rae Nigh 76, of Sapulpa, passed from this life on January 28 th , 2019 surrounded by her family. Carole was born on July, 6 th , 1942 in Old Keystone, Oklahoma to Floyd and Mary Jane Abbet. She graduated from Mannford High School and went on to take accounting classes and... Read More

SMITH FUNERAL HOME - SAPULPA