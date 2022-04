Jamie C. Duva

Jamie C. Duva, 16, former Ashtabula resident and a resident of Morrell Ray Rd., Bristolville, died unexpectedly Thursday at his residence. He was born July 27, 1987 in Ashtabula, the son of Victor Duva and Teresa A. Catron and was a resident of Ashtabula before moving to Bristolville... Read More

Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors, Inc.