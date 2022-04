Lisa Nicol Haw (Cleland)

Haw, Lisa Nicol (Cleland) 3/26/70-2/6/11. Lisa left us far too early in life, passing away on February 7, 2011 at the young age of 40 in Long Beach, California. Lisa was born in Mesa, Arizona on March 26, 1970. Lisa spent the first half of her life in Tempe, Arizona where she attended... Read More