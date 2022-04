William M. German

William M. German Castalia - William M. German, age 70, of Castalia, passed away on the Epiphany, January 6, 2021, in his residence, following a lengthy illness. He was born April 12, 1950, in Sandusky, and graduated from Margaretta High School in 1968. Bill served in the U.S. Navy... Read More

