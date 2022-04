Donald "Jerry" Hess

Donald “Jerry” Hess Dec. 13, 1941 - May 11, 2017 MISHAWAKA - Donald “Jerry” Hess, 75, of Mishawaka, passed away May 11th, 2017 in the Center for Hospice Care, surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was born on December 13th, 1941 to the late Donald and Francetta Hess in Decatur, Indiana... Read More