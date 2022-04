Oather Meese

Meese Oather "Gene" passed away in his sleep on Sun. Dec. 24, 2017 at 94 years. He was retired from Western Electric after 40 years and a veteran in the US Army Air Corps during WW II. He was based out of England and was a tail gunner on a B17 bomber and was shot down after a successful... Read More

