Billie Stallings

Billie was born to Bill and Gladys Crick May 11, 1933. At this time there were two other children in the home, Gene and Cathryn. A short time later they moved to Marked Tree, Arkansas. Two other children were born later to this family, a girl named Reba and a girl named Evelyn. The... Read More

