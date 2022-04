Marian Griffith Cannon

August 31, 1923 - April 17, 2018 Marian Griffith Cannon passed away in Glendale, California; she was 94. Marian was born to Edward Lloyd Griffith and Fanny Thompson Griffith in Los Angeles and lived most of her life in various parts of the state. She leaves behind daughter Poppy Cannon-Reese... Read More