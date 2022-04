Ronald E. Brahler

Ronald E. Brahler 74, of Louisville passed away on Monday August 3, 2020 with his loving wife of 48 years at his side. He was born April 14, 1946 to the late Marvin and Nora Brahler. Ron graduated from Marlington High School and Kent State University with a BS/MS in education, retiring... Read More

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home