Elisabeth M. Standen (Moyse)

Elisabeth M. Standen (nee Moyse), 80, entered the arms of the Lord February 10, 2020. She is survived by her first & only love, Dick, and looked forward to celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary in June. She is also survived by her son, Michael Standen and her daughter, Karen... Read More

