Walter L. "Walt" Wiemann

Walter L. Wiemann, 73, of Renfrew passed away on Tuesday at home. Born on Nov. 22, 1944, in Wilkinsburg, he was the son of the late Alfred Wiemann and the late Marie (Mihm) Wiemann. Walt graduated from Mars High School in 1962, where he lettered four years on the football team.... Read More

Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc. - Renfrew