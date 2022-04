Frances G. Maher

Passed away peacefully on June 18, 2015 at 85 years of age, surrounded by her loving family. "Francoise Geraldine Manset" was born on March 31, 1930 in Paris, France to Genevieve "Gigi" and Georges Manset. She was the youngest of four children (Eliane, Genevieve, Georges, and Francoise)