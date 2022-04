Joyce Melrae Saelens (Every)

Joyce Melrae (Every) Saelens Mason - Joyce Melrae (Every) Saelens, age 99, of Mason, MI, went to be with her Lord on June 29, 2020. Joyce was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to many, with a great love for her family. She was born November 18, 1920 to Mable and... Read More

Caskey-Mitchell Funeral Home