William Lamancusa

Warren-William "Bill" Lamancusa passed away at the Hospice House in Poland, OH on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. He was born on July 21, 1956 to Santino & Evelyn Lamancusa. He was a graduate of Mathews High School class of 1974. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and... Read More

Staton-Borowski Funeral Home