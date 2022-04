Jesse Albert Mould

MOULD - Jesse Albert (known as "Al" to his family and friends) of Orient, NY, died on Monday, April 27, 2015 at the age of 97. He was born in Locust Valley, NY on December 10, 1917, son of Jesse Hayes Mould and Lillian Weir Mould. He was predeceased by his three children, John, Barbara...

