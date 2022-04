Adam Mancini

Adam Mancini, Sr., affectionately known to his family as "Sonny," passed away after a brief illness on May 1, 2020 at the age of 85. Born in Marlborough, MA, and raised on Maple Street in Maynard, MA, he was the son of the late Joseph and Lillian (Greeno) Mancini. A graduate of Maynard... Read More

Acton Funeral Home