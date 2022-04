Marie Lorraine Slade Weatherspoon

Ms. Marie Lorraine Slade Weatherspoon was born on December 12th, 1950 to the late Mary Louise Slade and Louis Prade Slade of New Orleans, Louisiana, both of whom preceded her in death. Marie Lorraine Slade Weatherspoon was the second born of three children, the other two siblings... Read More

Rhodes Funeral Home - Washington Avenue