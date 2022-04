Diane Carter Palochko

Diane Carter Palochko, 77, of McKeesport, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021. She was born October 14, 1943 in McKeesport and was the daughter of the late Herbert and Lois (Phillips) Knight. Diane was a McKeesport High School graduate, class of 1961, and later on became a part of... Read More

Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston