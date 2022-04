Billie J. Lahay

This is to announce the end of a great life! Billie Jo Lahay, 94, Laurie, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, on her own terms. She beat smoking Salems, drinking Budweiser, raising four rowdy boys and COVID-19 but could not outlast father time. Her legacy will live on through her... Read More

