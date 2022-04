Caryl Jean Hayes

HAYES Caryl Jean Caryl Jean Hayes, age 71 of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 4, 2016. She was born in Dayton, OH on February 26, 1945, to Ross E. and Marilyn (Weaver) Kettering. Caryl earned her Master's degree in Education at Wright State University and her undergraduate... Read More

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home