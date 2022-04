Carmine J. DeCrescente Sr.

Carmine James DeCrescente, Sr., 94, an icon to his hometown, legendary entrepreneur, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Dec. 16th, at his residence from complications of Covid-19, in the company of his loved ones. Born in Mechanicville, June 14 (Flag Day) 1927, son of the late Angelo... Read More

DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.