Audrey M. Schneider (Miller)

Audrey M. Schneider MENOMONIE - Audrey M. (Miller) Schneider, age 94, formerly of Menomonie, WI passed away peacefully with family by her side, on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Audrey was born in Little Elk Creek in Dunn County to August and Ida (Schroeder) Miller. She was the youngest... Read More

Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service - MENOMONIE