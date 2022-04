Brian Elly

Brian Elly, age 47 of Painesville Twp, passed away October 16, 2021 at his residence with his family by his side. He was born January 30, 1974 in Painesville, OH.Brian's love for life will be with us forever. We will always be #EllyStrong. He fought valiantly for 5 years.

