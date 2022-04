Pat Heeb

Pat Heeb Louisville - Patricia "Pat" Heeb, 91, passed away peacefully Monday, May 4, 2020 of natural causes at the Nazareth Home. Pat was born in Louisville to Julius and Elizabeth (Lichtefeld) Ruhl on September 18, 1928. She was born and grew up above her father's drug store on the... Read More

Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown