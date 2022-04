Meghan Jeffers

Meghan Dorothy Jeffers, 35, of Boyertown, PA, formerly of Schwenksville, PA, passed away at her residence on December 9, 2017. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her fiancé, John P. Foy, in 2012. Born January 23, 1982, in Norristown, PA, she was the daughter of Leonard... Read More

