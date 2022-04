Edith M. Dudley

Edith M. Dudley of Plymouth, formerly of Middleborough, passed away on August 29, 2019, at Sunrise of Plymouth Beach, at the age of ninety-four. She was the sister of the late Robert, Kenneth and Stella Dudley and Doris Pimental. She leaves her great-nieces, Wendy Gray and her husband... Read More

Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home