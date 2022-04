John Miller

MIDDLETON, Wis. - It is with a very heavy heart we share that John "Jack" Miller, age 17, died in a car accident on Oct. 3, 2021, in Middleton, Wis. Jack was driving with two of his best friends, Evan and Simon, when another car rear-ended their car, killing all three instantly. ... Read More

