William Smith (Bill)

William (Bill) Smith November 25, 2021 William (Bill) Thomas Smith, 85, of Farmington, formerly of Middletown, passed peacefully at home with his beloved wife of 63 years, MaryAnn Smith (Lagana), by his side. Bill was born June 6, 1936 in Middletown and was the son of Edward C. Smith... Read More

