Carl FLORY

FLORY, Carl D. Age 72, of Middletown, Ohio, went to be with the Lord after a lengthy illness on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center where he had been a patient for three days. He was born January 24, 1950, in Middletown and lived in this area all his life. He graduated... Read More

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home