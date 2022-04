Henry Everett Combs

Combs, Henry Everett Born on September 6, 1938 A.D., in Hazard, Kentucky and was called to eternal life on February 23, 2018 in Highland, Michigan at the age of 79 years. Henry was the auto teacher at Milford High School from 1972 through 1995 and coached many sports over the years... Read More

