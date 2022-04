Nathan W. "Nate" Ritchie

Nathan William “Nate” Ritchie, 24, of Omaha Nebraska, died Saturday, August 14, 2010. Nathan was born in Madison, WI on January 11, 1986, and had lived in Omaha for the past eight years. He is survived by his parents, Steve and Kathy Ritchie of Cary, NC; brother, Benjamin, also... Read More