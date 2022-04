Ronald Reale

Ronald P. Reale, 84, of Palmyra, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2021, in the Hershey Medical Center. He was born April 21, 1937, in Carnegie, Ronald was a proud alumnus of the Milton Hershey School. For many years, he was a basketball and wrestling official and became an athletic... Read More

