Daniel T. McCann

Milton, WI - Daniel T. McCann, age 64, died on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at home. He was born in Janesville on February 12, 1956, the son of Wayne and Margaret (Malone) McCann. He was a graduate of Milton High School. He married Kathy Kummer on November 26, 1983, in Janesville... Read More

