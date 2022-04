Jeffrey E. Draher

Jeffrey E. Draher Age 69, of Minerva, died Monday, March 15, 2021. He was born Feb. 6, 1952 in Canton to Donald and Margie (Beadle) Draher. He retired from Wallmart in Alliance where he had worked for 10 years. He had also worked in Security and had been a Custodian. He graduated... Read More

