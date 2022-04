WILMA VIOLA MAHONEY

Wilma Viola Mahoney was born April 27, 1924, the daughter of John and Eva Grundy Lewis. She died Sunday, January 31, 2010, at the Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, Iowa, at the age of eighty-five. Vi was born in Neola, Iowa. She was baptized in Christ on March 29, 1956, at the...

