Laurie Dickinson

Laurie passed away on May 4th,2021, in Michigan. She was the loving Wife of Fred Dickinson (Mich). Laurie was born on Aug. 19, 1954 in Schenectady,NY. Laurie was the Daughter of Dorothy Burbank (Shdy) and the late Nicholas Palombo. She was the Sister of Wayne Palombo (Bobbie Jeanne)... Read More