Rita N. Blair

Rita N. Blair, 76, passed away peacefully at New Haven Court in Butler on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, due to complications of the COVID-19 virus. Born June 8, 1944, and raised in Boyers, Rita was the daughter of the late Pasquale "Patsy" and Mary (DeMatteis) Niro. Rita was a graduate of... Read More

William F. Young Funeral Home