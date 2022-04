Betty Lucio

Betty Lucio Betty Lucio, 81 years, of Toledo, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday February 16th, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at home surrounded by her loving family. Born May 2nd, 1941 in LaSalle, Betty was the daughter of the late Albert and Julia A. (Grams) Valerio, Sr. She attended... Read More

