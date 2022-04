John W. Martin

John W. Martin Mooresville - John W. Martin, 80, Mooresville, passed away suddenly March 4, 2021. John was born November 8, 1940, at the family home in Monrovia, to the late Clyde "Jack" and Lily "Jean" (Wagaman) Martin. He graduated from Monrovia High School in 1958 and proudly... Read More

