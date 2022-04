Jack E. Boatright

Jack E. Boatright, 81, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2017, at his home in Lebanon, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Sept. 21, 1935, in Lafayette, to the late Lowell O. and Gladys C. (Simmons) Boatright. He was married to Connie C. (Calhoun) Boatright on Nov. 6, 1955... Read More

