Brother Christopher Kavanaugh

Age 66, Saturday, October 27, 2007 at Good Samaritan Hospital, Downers Grove. A De La Salle Christian Brother for 48 years, he was born in St. Paul, MN, the son of Emmet and Esther (Vnuk) Kavanaugh. Attended St. Agnes High School in St. Paul, graduating in 1959. He entered the novitiate... Read More