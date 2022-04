Corbyn Dylan Maddox

TUPELO – Corbyn Dylan Maddox, 22, died Sunday, May 25, 2014, as the result of a truck/pedestrian accident on Highway 78 near Mooreville. Born in Tupelo on March 30, 1992, to Tim Maddox and Denise Ross Stephens, he lived his entire brief life here where he enjoyed growing up and being...

